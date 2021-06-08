Telangana extends lockdown till June 19 with more relaxations

Telangana Government on Tuesday decided to extend lockdown by ten more days up to June 19.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, which met here today, decided to extend the lockdown by ten more days, which has been in place from May 12, with more relaxation.

The current lockdown ended today as per the previous announcement.

The lockdown relaxation will now be from 6 am to 5 pm, with one hour as a grace period for people to head back home. And the curfew will apply from 6 pm to 6 am the next day and be strictly implemented.

Earlier, the State had relaxed for ten days between 6 am to 10 am, and later from 6 am to 1 pm.

Since there are some areas where Corona is still not under control, the Cabinet decided to extend the lockdown in Satthupalli, Madira, Nalgonda, Nagarjunasagar, Munugode, Deverakonda, Miryalguda Assembly segments.