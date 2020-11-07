Telangana mulls 2,000-acre Cinema City

The Telangana Government has proposed to set up a Cinema City in Hyderabad. The State Government will allocate 1,500-2,000 acres of land to develop the facility.

“We will allot land to film entities to establish studios with international standards. It will also have an airstrip,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said.

He has asked the officials and representatives of the film industry to visit the Cinema City in Bulgaria and prepare a blueprint.

He discussed the proposal with film actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, who called on him at the Pragati Bhavan, the CM’s Camp Office, on Saturday. They also discussed the scope for development and expansion of the film industry in the city. Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar were also present.

“Over 10 lakh people depend on the film industry directly or indirectly. Their livelihoods were adversely impacted by the pandemic as film shootings were stopped and theatres closed,” the Chief Minister said.

“Since the unlock process has begun, the film industry can restart film shoots, while following the prescribed norms. You can open theatres in order to revive livelihoods of thousands of workers there,” he said.