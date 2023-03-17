Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has cancelled the preliminary examination for the much coveted Group 1 Services conducted on October 16, 2022 and will conduct it afresh on June 11, 2023.

Along with Group 1 preliminary examination, the Commission had also concealed two other recruitment examinations conducted early this month for the post of assistant engineers.

The notification for filling up 503 Group 1 cadres posts in 19 departments of the State Government was issued by TSPSC last year for the first time after the formation of the Telangana State. While about 3.80 lakh people applied, 2.86 lakh appeared for the exam on October 16, 2022.

Out of this, 25,050 candidates were declared eligible to appear for the Mains examination originally scheduled to be held from June 5, 2023.

The cancellation of the exam came as a shock to those who have been preparing for mains. ``I have left my job as a software professional last year and have been preparing for an exam by staying in a hostel. Now, I am totally clueless on what to do,’‘ M Sravya, an aspirant told businessline.

A large number of candidates are also from the villages in Telangana who have been staying in Hyderabad for the sake of coaching and preparation.

``Actually, the Commission released many notifications at the same time. For the sake of Group 1 exam, I missed other recruitment tests including the one for police sub inspectors,’‘ R Sravan, from Nizamabad said.