Telangana seeks additional funds from Centre for smart cities

Hyderabad, June 3 There is a need for more smart cities in Telangana and the Centre should provide additional funds for developing them, according to K T Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration.

Speaking after releasing the annual progress report of Municipalities here on Friday, Rao said the State Government’s progressive urban policies were resulting in all round development of urban infrastructure.

``About 50 per cent of the population in Telangana will live in urban areas by 2025 and there is a need for more smart cities in the State,’‘ he said.

After the formation of the State, the total number of ULBs increased from 69 to 142. The total area under 142 ULBs constitutes less than 3 per cent of land mass, Rao said, adding: ``But they contribute close to two thirds of the State’s Gross Domestic Product,’‘ he added.

The transformation of urban landscape was faster in Telangana than in the country. While 50 per cent of India’s population was expected to live in urban areas by 2050 at the national level, that would happen in the State by 2025 itself, the Minister added.