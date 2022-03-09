Telangana to fill up 80,000 jobs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said the State government will fill up 91,142 jobs, including regularisation of the jobs of 11,103 contract employees in various departments. This would cost the exchequer ₹7,000 crore. “The government will immediately release notifications for 80,039 jobs,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes in the backdrop of demands from the youth and Opposition parties. The government has been arguing that the notification would come after completing a survey of vacancies in various departments.

Making a statement in the Assembly on Wednesday, he said the government had made relentless efforts to get the Presidential Orders to ensure jobs for locals.

A break-up of vacancies in various government departments in Telangana

“We have made umpteen attempts to get the Presidential Order to pave the way for reserving 95 per cent of the jobs to locals. From the post of attender to an officer post, we can reserve the jobs for locals,” he said. “Even the remaining 5 per cent of the jobs are not reserved for non locals. Those jobs are open for anybody, including Telanganaites,” he said.

He related the problems faced by Telangana in the undivided State in the fields of irrigation, agriculture, employment and culture. Stating that the region suffered heavily in all sectors, he said that the people had fought for 15 years to achieve a separate State.

“Now we stand first in the country in terms of GSDP growth and per capita income. We maintain fiscal prudence and don’t default on payments. That is the reason our bonds, even if sold with a time-frame of 40 years, are bought within no time,” he said.