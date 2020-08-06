News

TEMA appoints Arun Seth as Chairman of start-ups council

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA) has appointed Arun Seth as Chairman of its National Development Council for Start-ups.

“Following the focus of Prime Minister towards startup ecosystem, TEMA is launching its initiative ‘TEMA National Council for Start-ups’ to encourage and support startups in telecom products and equipment space. The future of networks is specialised software and commoditised hardware,” TEMA Chairman Ravi Sharma said.

“This initiative will enhance the speed of innovation in telecom equipment space and will help us achieve the mission of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ by developing and deploying ‘Make In India’ equipment for 5G, 6G and Internet of Things (IoT) networks,” he added.

Arun Seth was associated with many start-ups as mentor and coach, and also held various roles with Nasscom BPO Council, Nasscom Executive Council and Nasscom Product Conclave. Currently, he is also on the Board of Jubilant Life Sciences and Narayana Health amongst others.

