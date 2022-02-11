The Daily Dose: February 11, 2022

# Long Covid worries: It may be early to understand long Covid-19 or the long-term impact that SARS-CoV-2 has on a patient’s health. But doctors observe that a smaller section of people have shown symptoms of long Covid during the current wave as compared to those recovering from the earlier Delta wave.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/fewer-patients-have-shown-long-covid-symptoms-this-time-say-doctors/article65000605.ece

# Post-Covid China woes for MBBS students: The National Medical Commission, which regulates the medical education and medical professionals in India, has cautioned the students desirous of pursuing MBBS in China saying it doesn’t recognise the online courses.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/education/national-medical-commission-cautions-students-against-medical-courses-in-china/article64999644.ece

# More exports: India is open to supplying vaccines manufactured in the country, including Covovax and Corbevax, in addition to Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccines being produced by Biological E, under the Quad vaccine partnership, according to a source tracking the matter.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/india-likely-to-supply-covovax-corbevax-vaccines-under-quad-initiatives/article65000716.ece

# Vaccine tally: India vaccinated over 48 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, as of February 11, 7 am, 48,18,867 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-vaccination-over-48-lakh-doses-administered-on-february-10/article65001229.ece

# Genome sequencing protocol: In a major breakthrough in identifying the pathogens that cause infections of various kinds, a Mumbai-based health-tech start-up, HaystackAnalytics, will soon launch the first-of-its-kind Universal Infectious Diseases (UID) test that uses genome-based technology to identify existing and emerging infections. The company looks to deploy the technology between February 20 and 28 at 10 partner hospitals initially.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-variety/haystackanalytics-to-unveil-genomic-testing-to-identify-infectious-diseases/article65001060.ece

#Russia Covid spike: Russian authorities on Thursday reported nearly 2,00,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases, in another record fuelled by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant amid a low vaccination rate and the absence of major restrictions for adults.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/russias-daily-covid-19-infections-near-2-lakh-for-1st-time/article65001190.ece

# Drop in registrations: The third wave, though a relatively mild one, has hit the real-estate industry very hard in Hyderabad. During January, the city has reported a drop of 27 per cent year-on-year in home registrations.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/real-estate/covid-third-wave-hits-hyderabad-real-estate-sector-hard/article65000031.ece

# Virologist passes away on: French HIV discoverer Luc Montagnier, who won the 2008 Nobel Prize in medicine has passed. He was later shunned by the science community for his views on Covid that did not fit the established narrative.

https://www.thehindubusinesslaine.com/news/world/french-hiv-discoverer-luc-montagnier-has-died-at-89/article65001191.ece