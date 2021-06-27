The daily dose: June 27, 2021

# Gujarat tells its shop-owners, get vaccinated or else ....

Failure to comply by June 30th , in most cases, will lead to closure of their commercial establishments.

Gujarat asks all shop owners, staff in big cities to get vaccinated by June 30

# The “third wave” or surge in Covid-19 cases may not be as severe as the second one, thanks to immunity got from the earlier infections says ICMR’s Dr Samiran Panda.

Thanks to immunity gained, 3rd wave may not be as severe as second one: ICMR study

# The worrying Delta Plus variant traced in Chennai.

Delta Plus variant of Covid traced in Chennai

# WHO chief says, the Delta variant is the “most transmissible”.

Covid-19: Delta variant is 'most transmissible' of those identified so far, says WHO chief

# The average number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered has surged since June 21 across the country – largely on implementation of the new vaccine policy.

M.P., Karnataka and Bihar record hugesurge in daily vaccinations since June 21

# UK’s health minister resigns

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock resigns