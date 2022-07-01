The Hindu Group bags 3 awards at Maddys 2022

The Hindu Group has won three awards for its campaigns and print communication at the Maddys 2022 event organised by the Advertising Club Madras.

Communication created to promote Sportstar’s Tokyo Olympics special issue won bronze in the print product-single category while an integrated marketing campaign ‘#BringBackMilkBikisClassic’ crafted by The Hindu Group for FMCG company Britannia won silver.

A campaign titled ‘Dettol Banega Swasth India ‘Creative Champs’ conducted by Young World in association with Dettol won bronze under the best use of print category.

The Maddys 2022 competition garnered over 600 entries from various media outlets across India. A 12-member jury panel combed the entries based on some stringent parameters.

The creative agency of the year was RK Swamy BBDO, which won six silver and seven bronze trophies, closely followed by OPN Advertising (five silvers and five bronzes). Wavemaker won the Media Agency of the year with four Bronze trophies and one silver.