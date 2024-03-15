The Hindu Group bagged six awards for its campaigns and its website at the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards South Asia 2023 held in New Delhi recently.

The Hindu Made of Chennai, a city celebration campaign, won gold in both the ‘best in audience engagement’ and ‘best in native advertising campaign’ categories.

Chennai crossword

Chennai-a-maze, an online cryptic crossword challenge won silver in the ‘best in audience engagement’ category. The crossword was rolled out on The Hindu Crossword+ website as part of the Made of Chennai campaign from Madras Day (August 22, 2023) for 10 days. The activity was done in association with Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and Storytrails, a company that does story-based walking tours in India.

‘Made of Chennai song’- an audio-visual done as part of the campaign as a tribute to the city won a special jury mention at the awards ceremony.

Also, The Hindu website won silver in the best news website category. The Hindu’s meta description for news article using GenAI won silver under the best use of AI in the newsroom category.

“With Made of Chennai, we embraced the city’s passion points and crafted engaging activities around them. The resounding success of our campaign underscores our deep understanding of Chennai and its vibrant community,” said LV Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group.

With digital, we intend to elevate the user experience on our platforms and foster deep engagement with our readers. This acknowledgment from WAN-IFRA fuels our drive to elevate the efforts, he added.