KV Srinivasan, Special News Photographer, The Hindu, passed away in the early hours of Monday, in Chennai. He was 56. He had worked with the organisation for 20 years.

While covering the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Triplicane, he suffered from chest pain and fainted.

The temple staff and medics provided emergency medical attention, and he was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where the doctors pronounced him ‘brought dead.’ Srinivasan is survived by his wife Sangeetha and two sons.

A postgraduate degree holder in Sanskrit from the Vivekananda College, Srinivasan had worked as a telephone operator in a private company before becoming a a photo-journalist with The Financial Express. He later moved the The Peninsula in Doha, Qatar; and then to the Indian Express and The Hindu in 2002.

Srinivasan was an ardent devotee and regularly participated in the events at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal Temple. He was also an active member of the Srinivasa Young Men’s Association, a social service organisation in Triplicane.

The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled his death. Stalin announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh from the Journalists Family Welfare Fund.

Tamil Nadu’s sports minister Udayanidhi Stalin and Health Minister M Subramanian paid homage to Srinivasan at the Royapettah Hospital.