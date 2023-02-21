The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is felt everywhere and the world belongs to only those who use AI to add value to their roles and responsibilities, said CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director, CavinKare.

He was delivering the keynote address at the 2nd edition of the CFO Excellence Awards organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Tuesday.

Ranganathan, who is the immediate past chairman, CII Southern Region, said the role of chief financial officers (CFOs) have evolved over the years and from the traditional head of finance, they are now becoming the CEO’s business partner, the trusted adviser and key strategist.

CFO of the year

Ritesh Tiwari, ED-Finance, Hindustan Unilever and CFO — Unilever South Asia, was awarded the ‘CFO of the Year’ while Rekha Talluri, CFO-India, Microsoft Corporation India bagged the Woman CFO of the Year Award; Komal Gupta, CFO, Windlas Biotech Ltd picked up the Young CFO of the Year Award and Pratap Daruka, CFO, Tredence Analytics Solutions wond the MSME CFO of the Year award.

MP Vijay Kumar, Member – Jury Committee, CFO Excellence Awards and CFO, Sify Technologies, said, “Out of the 300 CFOs who had expressed interest in being part of the assessments. The jury identified 173 CFOs and shortlisted 75 applications.”

The awards were split into two categories including thematic awards focussing on functions such as raising capital and fund management, merger and acquisitions, ESG, digital transformation, and turnaround.