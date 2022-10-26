TiE Kerala has invited applications from entrepreneurs and business leaders for the prestigious TiE Kerala Awards 2022, instituted to recognize and encourage outstanding Kerala-based Entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders.

“Over the last few years, TiE Kerala awards have recognised and celebrated the State’s most exceptional entrepreneurs who have moved us all with their vision, innovation, courage, and leadership. The award is a recognition to persons who would become key catalysts in a cultural shift in youth towards entrepreneurship,” said Anisha Cheriyan, President, TiE Kerala.

The TiE Kerala Awards 2022 will be announced coinciding with the 11th edition of TiEcon Kerala that will be held this year on December 2 and 3.

The Awards will be presented by Palanivel Thiagarajan, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management. BJ Arun, Chairman, TiE Global Board of Trustees will also attend the award ceremony.

The 7 categories of awards are the Startup of the year, Scale up of the year, Innovator of the year, Entrepreneur of the year, Next Gen Entrepreneur, Social Impactor of the year, and Ecosystem Enabler.

TiE Kerala has opened applications for the awards through https://kerala.tie.org/awards/. Last date for nominations will be October 28. For more details contact: info@tiekerala.org