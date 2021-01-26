News

TiE Kerala 2020 awards announced

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on January 26, 2021 Published on January 26, 2021

TiE Kerala has announced the TiE Kerala awards to honour outstanding Kerala based entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders.

The awards have been instituted to recognise and encourage outstanding Kerala based Entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders, who are the key catalysts in a cultural shift in youth towards entrepreneurship.

An independent Jury panel that consisted of eminent industry leaders and TiE Kerala Charter Members selected the winners based on their performance and accomplishments during the year.

PK Ahmmed, Chairman PK Group was honoured with Lifetime Achievement award.

Other award winners in six categories are Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year — Vimal Govind, Co-founder & CEO, Gen Robotics; Startup Entrepreneur of the year — Thomson Skariah, Founder and CEO of Rapidor; Ecosystem Enabler Award — Shilen Sagunan, Chairman MiZone; Entrepreneur of the year — V Jyothish Kumar, MD and Founder, Luker Electric; Business Model & Process Innovation — Jabir Karat, Founder Green Worms; and NextGen Achiever – Mithun Chittilappily, Managing Director of V-Guard Industries Ltd.

The awards will be handed over to the winners in February at Kochi.

