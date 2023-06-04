The 2023 edition of TiE Women Global Pitch Competition - an initiative of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global that aims to empower and support women entrepreneurs from around the world has been announced.

The programme has several stages, including regional and national-level competitions, leading up to a global finale. “Winners will get attractive prize money. So far, 9 women-led startups received equity-free grants worth $257K,” the organisers said.

The launch of the event at the Kerala Chapter will be held on June 6 with an Open Mic Pitch Session at Amity Global Business School. TiE Kerala is inviting applications from women entrepreneurs across Kerala.

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a global non-profit organisation focused on fostering entrepreneurship. The TiE Women Global Pitch Competition provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative business ideas and gain valuable exposure to investors, industry experts, and mentors.

“The vision of this initiative is set to be achieved through a solid mission of sustainable and easy-to-adapt programming for all 61 chapters of TiE Global that will track the entire entrepreneurial journey with solid outcome metrics. The program is built on the Pillars of TiE Women: Learning, Mentoring, Access to Funding, Scalability, Safe Space, and Community,” said Nisha Jose, TiE Kerala Chapter Chair of TiE Women.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit