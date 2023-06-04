After accomplishing the goals set for the first phase of the rapid action plan launched to keep Kerala clean and litter-free, the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) will conduct Haritha Sabhas (green assemblies) across the State on World Environment Day on June 5, with the active participation of Local Self Government Institutions (LSGIs).

The Haritha Sabhas, one of the country’s largest awareness campaigns with an expected attendance of more than two lakh people, will thoroughly evaluate the outcome of the ‘State with No Waste’ campaign conducted from March 15 to June 1 and lay down the roadmap for taking the plan forward. This is the first time a state is observing World Environment Day to assess waste disposal measures taken by all the LSGIs spreading its message.

Haritha Sabhas will set the platform for educating citizens about the importance of waste management in society.

The action plan, to be implemented in three phases, was aimed at making all the LSGIs in the State garbage-free by 2024. The Haritha Karma Sena set up in all LSGIs in the first phase of the campaign could extend their doorstep collection service to more than 50 per cent of houses. Gradually, it targets a cent per cent achievement through second and third phases.

A monitoring council chaired by the respective MLAs have been constituted in the length and breadth of the State to ensure proper disposal of waste and for assessing the progress at regular intervals.

The State solid waste disposal project is being implemented by ensuring public participation and 23 enforcement teams appointed by the government had conducted inspections in all LSGIs.

Also read: Kerala allows govt bodies to buy more from startups