Suchitra Ella, Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, has emphasized the need for entrepreneurs to address challenges and opportunities in crucial domains such as agriculture, education, assisted living, global health and wellness and R&D.

Inaugurating the 12th edition of ‘TiEcon Kerala 2023’, she stressed the importance of entrepreneurs revolutionizing farming to ensure food security in a world grappling with climate change and resource constraints. Optimizing resources and enhancing farming practices using technology are the ways ahead, she said.

The realm of health and wellness offer immense possibilities and opportunity. She urged entrepreneurs to prioritize future technologies like vaccines, personalized medicine, early detection systems, and gene therapies.

Ella shared insights into Bharat Biotech’s journey, highlighting their commitment to innovation and the development of vaccines, including the ground-breaking Covaxin during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the role of women in the workforce, she emphasized the need to leverage the untapped potential of over 500 million women in India. She shared the success story of women scientists and technicians at Bharat Biotech, highlighting their dedication during the manufacturing of Covaxin.

Shedding light on the symbiotic relationship between business, particularly in the tyre industry and the world of sports, Arun Mammen, Managing Director, MRF Limited illustrated the company’s strategic focus on motorsports and cricket aligning with the interests of their target customer segment.

MRF’s commitment to motorsports dates back to 1970, and its venture into cricket began in 1988. The company’s brand presence in ICC events worldwide showcases its commitment to leveraging cricket as a platform to connect with a broader audience.

APM Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary (Industries) said any vision requires careful nurturing and a blend of resources. “Sadly, visions often falter due to lack of shared commitment. In a thriving nation, we must question out-dated norms and embrace newest ideas”.

The inaugural function also witnessed the release of the book “Beyond three Generations,” unlocking the blueprint for family business longevity. Entrepreneurs Navas Meeran, Firoz Meeran, George Skaria, and MSA Kumar unveiled the book. The book delves into the secrets behind the enduring success of 12 family-run enterprises, including Aravind Eye Care System, Bhima Jewellers, and Dodla Dairy.

