Tihar Jail authorities to release 3,000 inmates amidst coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across India, central jail Tihar has decided to release around 3000 inmates in the next 3-4 days, Tihar Jail administration informed media.
The administration stated: “Tihar Jail will release around 3000 inmates in the next 3-4 days. Of these, 1500 convicts will be released on parole and other 1500 undertrial prisoners to be released on interim bail.”
This comes a day after Kashmiri leaders and human rights activists filed petitions to bring back the prisoners located outside the region. As many as 261 prisoners have been lodged in various jails across the country under preventive detentions after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked on August 5 last year.
Meanwhile, VK Singh, director general of prisons in Jammu and Kashmir, refused to comment on the demand for shifting the prisoners. However, he mentioned that the families were regularly getting health updates of the detainees placed outside the region.
However, Tihar jail has announced the release of inmates, but it has not yet given out the names of prisoners who will be released.
The novel coronavirus is rampantly spreading across India, and a total number of confirmed cases nears the dreaded 500-mark. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 471 individuals has been tested positive. Samples from 19,817 individuals have tested as on March 23 at 8:00 PM IST.
