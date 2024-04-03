“This is time for struggle. Our jailed leaders will also come out soon”, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said after he was released late on Wednesday evening from Tihar jail. An accused in the Delhi liquor policy case, Singh had spend nearly six months behind the bars after he was arrested by the ED in the case.

Sanjay Singh was set free by a three-bench of Supreme Court on Tuesday after the ED did not oppose the bail. This was after the SC flagged lack of direct link of money trail to Singh as was alleged by the ED in the case.

Singh was supposed to go to the AAP office before reaching his residence where party workers were celebrating his coming out of the jail. However, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Sanjay Singh has just come out of the jail & thousands of party workers welcomed him...He (Sanjay Singh) said that this is not the time to celebrate but struggle. Three of our top leaders- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia & Satyendar Jain are still in jail. Until and unless they are released we will not celebrate we will keep on struggling...”

Out on bail

Though Singh is out on bail, former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia is languishing behind the bars for a year now and Delhi CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. Delhi High Cort is expected to pronounce order on Thursday on Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest.

Sanjay Singh was involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime generated from the liquor business arising out of the policy changes, ED had alleged. According to the agency, Singh was in possession of certain confidential documents about the investigation of this case that are not in the public domain.

Singh had denied all these charges against him. However, Delhi High Court had denied him and against that order he had approached the Apex Court.