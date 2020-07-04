TN CM Palaniswami lays foundation for Kallakurichi Medical College

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami today laid the foundation (through a video conference) for Kallakurichi Medical College at Siruvangoor village. To be established at a cost of ₹381.76 crore, the college will be established with 150 MBBS seats, says a government press release.
The Centre will provide 51 per cent of funds (₹195 crore) for the project and the State government the balance 49 per cent (₹186.76 crore). In the first tranche, the State government has released ₹110 crore and the Central government ₹50 crore for the project.
While ₹132.50 crore will be spent for college buildings; ₹182.79 crore will be for the hospital buildings; ₹66.47 crore for housing, the release said.
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...