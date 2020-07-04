News

TN CM Palaniswami lays foundation for Kallakurichi Medical College

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 04, 2020 Published on July 04, 2020

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami today laid the foundation (through a video conference) for Kallakurichi Medical College at Siruvangoor village. To be established at a cost of ₹381.76 crore, the college will be established with 150 MBBS seats, says a government press release.

The Centre will provide 51 per cent of funds (₹195 crore) for the project and the State government the balance 49 per cent (₹186.76 crore). In the first tranche, the State government has released ₹110 crore and the Central government ₹50 crore for the project.

While ₹132.50 crore will be spent for college buildings; ₹182.79 crore will be for the hospital buildings; ₹66.47 crore for housing, the release said.

medical colleges
Tamil Nadu
