TN districts see spurt in Covid cases while Chennai registers decline

﻿

New coronavirus cases in Chennai continued to decline even as they increased further in the rest of the districts, with 13 districts reporting over 100 new cases each in the last 24 hours.

There was an addition of 4,244 cases in the State to take the total number of infections to 1,38,470.

Chennai alone added 1,168 cases (1,205 on Saturday and 1,216 on Friday) while all the other districts put together added 3,076 in the last 24 hours.

Among the districts, after many days Kancheepuram saw a spike with 385 cases, followed by Madurai with 319 and neighbouring Virudhunagar with 246; Chengalpattu (245); Thiruvallur (232); Coimbatore (117); Kanyakumari (104); Thiruvannamalai (151); Thoothukudi (136); Tirunelveli (131); Theni (115); Trichy (103); Vellore (151) and other districts accounted for the rest of the numbers.

On Sunday, 3,617 Covid-19 patients were discharged after treatment to take the total number of cured persons to 89,532. This leaves the number of active cases at 46,969.

A total of 68 Covid-19 patients died today to take the number of deaths due to the virus to 1,966.

After 42,531 samples were tested today, the total number of samples tested crossed the 16 lakh mark to 16.09 lakhs, says data by health ministry.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown has been announced in Madurai till July 14.