TN govt enforces wearing masks in public as Covid cases rise

Wearing of masks in public places will be strictly enforced in Tamil Nadu. Penalty to be imposed on people not wearing masks. This follows an increase in the number of new Covid cases in the State in the last few days.

To avoid the spread of the disease, it is important to adhere to standard Covid guidelines such as wearing a face mask and timely vaccination. Those who do not wear masks in public places and those who do not follow the Covid guidelines properly will be fined, says a release.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases on Sunday was 1,472, including 624 in Chennai and 241 in Chengalpattu. This takes the total number of cases in the State to 34,68,344. There was no death reported. After 691 patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the State stood at 7,458, says a health department data.