TN looks forwards to state agriculture budget on August 14

Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare minister MRK Panneerselvam on Sunday interacted with farmers, agriculture scientists, experts in organic farming and scientists from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in preparation of a separate budget for agriculture to be submitted on August 14.

A separate budget for agriculture was one of the promises made by the DMK in its election manifesto. It will be presented after consulting farmers’ associations and others to improve productivity, the manifesto said.

Last week, Chief Minister MK Stalin at a meeting said that the State is paying special attention to agriculture, and in a historical first, a separate budget for agriculture will be presented. Agriculture is the soul and body of the country, and needs special attention, he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S Rethinavelu urged the State government to have proposals to increase the farm productivity and farmers' revenue and motivate the youth to be involved in agriculture with the latest technology.

Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, on Tamil Nadu's separate agriculture budget announcement in a tweet said, 'congratulations to Tamil Nadu government on historic Agriculture Budget. Tamil Nadu is one of the oldest agricultural heritages & is one of the earliest practitioners of #OrganicFarming- is sure to bring immense economic, ecological & health benefits.'