TN plans to construct 1,000 check dams and barrages in next 10 years

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Tamil Nadu Government plans to construct 1,000 check dams and barrages in the next 10 years across the State to conserve water resources for sustainable use and benefit farmers, according to the Water Resources Department. An announcement in this regard was also made in the recent Budget Speech..
In the first phase, it has been proposed to construct barrages across Cauvery, Kollidam and Thamirabarani rivers.
The construction of a series of check dams and artificial recharge will enrich the groundwater aquifer. Artificial recharge techniques enhance the sustainable yield in areas where over-development has depleted the aquifer, conservation and storage of excess surface water for future requirements and improve the quality of existing ground water through infiltration. Further, it is environment friendly, controls soil erosion/flood and provides sufficient soil moisture even during summer months.
The State government is taking efforts to implement the Inter-linking of Rivers Project to alleviate the water shortage in Tamil Nadu, the Water Resources Department Policy note 2021-22 said. In fact, the State government has been urging the Centre to implement the inter-linking of peninsular Rivers - Mahanadhi - Godavari - Krishna - Pennar - Palar - Cauvery - Vaigai - Gundar.
Also read: TN must focus on irrigation
The State government has sent comments on the draft detailed project report of Godavari – Krishna – Pennar – Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link to enhance the quantum of water proposed to be transferred to the State since it is a water deficit State and to take the link at a higher contour and terminate at Cauvery (Kattalai Barrage) instead of at Cauvery (Grand Anicut). This will be helpful to supply water to the needy areas and to transfer water to Vaigai and Gundar Rivers, the policy note said.
The State government is also taking steps to improve water supply to Chennai city. The desilting of water supply tanks in Chennai- Cholavaram; Poondi reservoirs and Chembarampakkam - is in progress at an estimated cost of ₹20.44 crore. Further, desilting of Red Hills tank is to be taken shortly up at an estimated cost of ₹9.90 crore. By desilting these four city water supply tanks, total capacity of about 1.904 t.m.c. ft. will be restored.
A new reservoir is being formed by upgrading the capacity of Kattur and Thatamanji tanks from 58.27 Mcft. to 350 Mcft. in Tiruvallur district at an estimated amount of ₹62.36 Crore. In addition, 5,804.38 acre of ayacut will be benefited.
The restoration of Adyar River from origin to sea mouth by implementing 56 short-term sub projects by seven departments for an amount of ₹555.46 crore under Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust funds is under progress, the policy note added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...