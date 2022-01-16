TN reports 23,975 new Covid cases on Sunday

The number of daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 23,975 on Sunday. After 12,484 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 1,42,476.

There were 22 deaths registered and 1,40,720 samples tested.

Chennai reported 8,987 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 2,70 cases; Coimbatore (1,866) and Tiruvallur (1,273).

A total of 20,088 were vaccinated on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.