hamburger

News

TN reports 23,975 new Covid cases on Sunday

BL Chennai Bureau | January 16 | Updated on: Jan 16, 2022
image caption

A total of 20,088 were vaccinated on Sunday

The number of daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu increased by 23,975 on Sunday. After 12,484 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 1,42,476.

There were 22 deaths registered and 1,40,720 samples tested.

Chennai reported 8,987 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 2,70 cases; Coimbatore (1,866) and Tiruvallur (1,273).

A total of 20,088 were vaccinated on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
Published on January 16, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you