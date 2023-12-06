Tamil Nadu government has sought an interim relief of ₹5,060 crore from the Centre to carry out various development works affected due to the incessant rain caused by cyclone Michaung.

Chief Minister MK Stalin in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought the interim relief to be carried out in the affected districts of Chennai, Tiruvallurr, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet.

Rain has damaged roads, bridges and common buildings, and affected the livelihood of lakhs of people, says the letter to be handed over in person by DMK leader and Lok Sabha Member TR Baalu to the Prime Minister.

The State government will do a detailed assessment of the damage and seek additional funds from the Centre soon, the letter said.

The two days of incessant rain crippled life in Chennai and neighbouring districts. While normalcy is being restored in Chennai, there are flooding reported in many parts of the city and suburbs. Power is being restored in phases.