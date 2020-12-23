TN truckers call off indefinite strike

Truckers in Tamil Nadu have called off the proposed indefinite strike planned from December 27 to protest against various issues, including State government’s insistence on buying speed governors, GPS and stickers from specific vendors.

The State Lorry Owners Federation-Tamil Nadu (SLOF-TN) based in Namakkal with the support of Bengaluru-based South zone Motors Transporters Welfare Association (SIMTA) announced the indefinite strike.

‘Demands met’

The decision to call off the strike was taken after a marathon meeting held in Chennai between officer bearers of SLOF-TN and SIMTA, and officials of the State transport department. “With all demands accepted by the transport department at today’s meeting, we have decided to call off the strike,” said P Sundarraj, Advisor, SIMTA, who was one of the participants in the meeting.

It was decided at the meeting to form a coordination committee including Sundarraj; and SLOF’s president MR Kumarasamy; secretary P Vangilee; and treasurer C Dhanaraj; and four senior officials, including the Additional Transport Commissioner. This committee will meet every quarter to address all relevant issues, he said.

The truckers claimed that insisting on purchase of speed governors and other products from a specific vendor is ‘unfair’ and they should be allowed to choose the vendor from the market. The State government should allow truckers to use GPS devices from any manufacturers with AIS 140 approval.

On speed limiting devices, it was agreed in today’s meeting that it will be implemented as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 118. Further, the list of vehicles with maximum rated speed below 80 km/hour shall be communicated to all RTOs/Motor Vehicle Inspectors for exemption from fitting such devices.

High Court orders

On reflective tapes and GPS, it was agreed that the interim orders of the Madras High Court have been implemented. The procedure to implement the final orders of the Court will be decided in consultation with all the stakeholders.

The transport department officials agreed to strictly enforce the regulations related to the offences of over dimensions/overloading of trucks.