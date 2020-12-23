TN truckers call off indefinite strike

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Truckers in Tamil Nadu have called off the proposed indefinite strike planned from December 27 to protest against various issues, including State government’s insistence on buying speed governors, GPS and stickers from specific vendors.
The State Lorry Owners Federation-Tamil Nadu (SLOF-TN) based in Namakkal with the support of Bengaluru-based South zone Motors Transporters Welfare Association (SIMTA) announced the indefinite strike.
The decision to call off the strike was taken after a marathon meeting held in Chennai between officer bearers of SLOF-TN and SIMTA, and officials of the State transport department. “With all demands accepted by the transport department at today’s meeting, we have decided to call off the strike,” said P Sundarraj, Advisor, SIMTA, who was one of the participants in the meeting.
Also read: 5 lakh TN truckers to stay off roads from December 27
It was decided at the meeting to form a coordination committee including Sundarraj; and SLOF’s president MR Kumarasamy; secretary P Vangilee; and treasurer C Dhanaraj; and four senior officials, including the Additional Transport Commissioner. This committee will meet every quarter to address all relevant issues, he said.
The truckers claimed that insisting on purchase of speed governors and other products from a specific vendor is ‘unfair’ and they should be allowed to choose the vendor from the market. The State government should allow truckers to use GPS devices from any manufacturers with AIS 140 approval.
Also read: Truckers’ associations urge TN govt to crack whip against those breaching dimension norms
On speed limiting devices, it was agreed in today’s meeting that it will be implemented as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 118. Further, the list of vehicles with maximum rated speed below 80 km/hour shall be communicated to all RTOs/Motor Vehicle Inspectors for exemption from fitting such devices.
On reflective tapes and GPS, it was agreed that the interim orders of the Madras High Court have been implemented. The procedure to implement the final orders of the Court will be decided in consultation with all the stakeholders.
The transport department officials agreed to strictly enforce the regulations related to the offences of over dimensions/overloading of trucks.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...