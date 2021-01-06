To fight Covid-19, Kerala soap maker launches nano soaps

Packing batteries with more punch
Orial Imara, a Kerala-based soap manufacturer and exporter, has launched Elaria nano soaps packed in tablet strips to help fight Covid-19 conveniently on-the-go.
KC Jabir, Managing Director, Orial Imara, who developed the nano soap, said each tablet soap weighing around 2 gm, is enough for one good hand wash. The company has now launched packets of 20 tablet soaps in two strips priced at ₹30.
Elaria hand wash nano soaps are available in supermarkets and drug stores across Kerala and Karnataka and will be taken to other south Indian markets in phases. The company has already started exports to Qatar.
Quoting experts, Jabir said a bit of soap and water is still the best way to get rid of germs, including the virus that causes Covid-19. Using alcohol-based sanitiser should be your second choice, according to the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
He said that Elaria could be the first-of-its-kind nano soap in the world which is ideal for people who are always on the move and those who do not want to touch soap dispensers in public places like restaurants. It’s also a Grade 1 soap with 76-80 per cent total fatty matter (TFM).
Kozhikode-based Orial Imara manufactures and exports Grade 1 soaps. It has an R&D centre at Kozhikode and manufacturing units in Mumbai and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.
