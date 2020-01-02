Top five news stories to watch out for on January 2, 2020

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day Karnataka visit from January 2. The Prime Minister will reach Bengaluru on January 2 and fly to Tumakuru by helicopter to visit Sri Siddaganga Math, Modi will later take part in the Krishi Karman Awards function, and return to Bengaluru to visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao is set to formally declare 2020 as the ‘Year of AI’, and will release a calendar of events for the next 12 months,on January 2. The event will see the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the state government and AI start-ups.

Results for the Tamil Nadu civic body polls are scheduled to be announced on January 2. The first phase saw polling in 27 districts of the State. The second phase witnessed elections in areas covered by 158 panchayat unions, where the electorate chose 255 ward members of district panchayats, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 38,916 members of village panchayats.

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, will appear at a UK court via videolink on January 2.

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to introduce door-delivery of sand from January 2. It will launch a pilot project in the Krishna district and then extend it. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that GPS equipment will be fitted on vehicles carrying sand to keep track and strict steps will be taken to check smuggling to other States.