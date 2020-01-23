Top five news stories to watch out for on January 23, 2020

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will issue a decision on a request for emergency measures in a genocide case against Myanmar on January 23, the Gambian Ministry of Justice said. Gambia filed the suit in November, alleging Myanmar was committing “an ongoing genocide” against its minority Muslim Rohingya population. The country has accused Myanmar of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in a military campaign that expelled more than 7,30,000 Rohingya from the country.

Wondering which companies have performed well? Watch out for the quarterly results that will be published by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on January 23. Keep a tab of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Canara Bank and more.

Telecom companies are expected to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the Government on January 23 as per the Supreme Court’s order. Earlier, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices had filed applications in the apex court seeking modification of the order on dues payment. This came after the dismissal of their review petition.

The Shiv Sena will hold a felicitation function for Maharashtra Chief Minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra on January 23. Incidentally, January 23 is also the birth anniversary of the Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. Transport minister Anil Parab, who is organising the function, said everyone was happy Uddhav Thackeray had fulfilled his promise to the late Sena supremo.

The Jaipur Literature Festival is all set to kick off in Rajasthan’s capital city from January 23. The 13th edition of the Festival will also see discussions related to climate change, science and technology along with other themes. The theme for this edition is ‘Women Uninterrupted’. The five-day fest will also have speakers like the Nobel laureate, Abhijit Banerjee, and many other Pulitzer winners.