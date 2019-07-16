Top five news stories to watch out for on July 16, 2019

Jet Airways meeting: The debt laden Jet Airways is likely to hold meeting under the IBC on Tuesday. In this first meeting after they moved the NCLT, they will discuss the bid conditions to find a buyer and recover some of their dues. The Jet Airways grounded its services in April after severe cash crunch leaving several of its employees job less. It had moved the NCLT in June after only a conditional bid was received for the airlines.

Piyush Goyal in UK: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will attend India Day conclave in London on July 16. Goyal, who is on a three-day visit, will address the people India-UK Joint Economic Trade Committee and show investment opportunities in India. He is also likely to meet British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox. The India Day conclave will be attended by over 300 delegates.

Lunar Eclipse: A partial lunar eclipse, which will be visible from India, will take place on July 16. Apart from India, the eclipse will also be visible in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. The eclipse will begin around 12.15 am (on July 17) and is likely to last around for three hours.

SpaceX test flight: Elon Musk’s SpaceX is all set to test flight its Starhopper at Brownsville, Texas. The Starship prototype is the next generation reusable launch vehicle with a Raptor engine. This will be Starship’s first free flight. SpaceX is likely to livestream the event.

Kia Seltos bookings: Kia Motors will begin the bookings for its latest SUV Seltos. The pre-booking will be online and across its over 200 sale points. To be launched on August 22, it will be BSIV compliant and offered in three variants – Petrol, diesel and Turbo Petrol. It will be produced in India in Andhra Pradesh.