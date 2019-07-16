Top five news stories to watch out for on July 16, 2019

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Jet Airways meeting: The debt laden Jet Airways is likely to hold meeting under the IBC on Tuesday. In this first meeting after they moved the NCLT, they will discuss the bid conditions to find a buyer and recover some of their dues. The Jet Airways grounded its services in April after severe cash crunch leaving several of its employees job less. It had moved the NCLT in June after only a conditional bid was received for the airlines.
Piyush Goyal in UK: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will attend India Day conclave in London on July 16. Goyal, who is on a three-day visit, will address the people India-UK Joint Economic Trade Committee and show investment opportunities in India. He is also likely to meet British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox. The India Day conclave will be attended by over 300 delegates.
Lunar Eclipse: A partial lunar eclipse, which will be visible from India, will take place on July 16. Apart from India, the eclipse will also be visible in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. The eclipse will begin around 12.15 am (on July 17) and is likely to last around for three hours.
SpaceX test flight: Elon Musk’s SpaceX is all set to test flight its Starhopper at Brownsville, Texas. The Starship prototype is the next generation reusable launch vehicle with a Raptor engine. This will be Starship’s first free flight. SpaceX is likely to livestream the event.
Kia Seltos bookings: Kia Motors will begin the bookings for its latest SUV Seltos. The pre-booking will be online and across its over 200 sale points. To be launched on August 22, it will be BSIV compliant and offered in three variants – Petrol, diesel and Turbo Petrol. It will be produced in India in Andhra Pradesh.
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Ambuja Cements at current levels. Following a rally ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...