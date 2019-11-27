Top five news stories to watch out for on November 27, 2019

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
The NIA court will pronounce the punishment to the six men convicted in connection with a 2016 Islamic State terror plot in Kerala’s Kannur district. The accused were found guilty on many charges under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case is related to a meeting that was held in October 2016 in a village situated in Kannur to plan a conspiracy to carry out terror attacks.
ISRO has planned for the launch of CARTOSAT-3 satellite, ninth in the series, from the second launch pad at spaceport of Sriharikota, about 120 kms from here on November 27. PSLV-C47 on its 49th mission would carry CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the United States (US). CARTOSAT-3 is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability.
Disinvestment-bound Air India announced will start flight services to Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, from Mumbai on November 27. The four-times-a-week non-stop flight will ply on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The aircraft will be a 256 seater Boeing 787. The flight will have two-class configuration – business and economy.
The Rajasthan High Court will hear the plea filed by the State government government challenging the acquittal of actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and others in the blackbuck poaching case on November 27. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and others had earlier been acquitted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Rural Court. In 1998, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and a local Dushyant Singh had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of a film.
Wondering what stocks to invest in? Find out more which companies had fared well in the last quarter. Take a look at the results of Gammon Infrastructure Projects, Videocon industries and a few other companies published by the Bombay Stock Exchange on November 27.
