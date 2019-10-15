Top five news stories to watch out for on October 15, 2019

Haryana Assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi is likely to address rallies in Thanesar and Dadri. PM Modi at a rally in Maharashtra attacked the Congress and NCP,saying it was “unfortunate” that they were “politicising” the “unprecedented” decision of scrapping of Article 370.

The government-appointed Insolvency Law Committee (ILC) will meet on October 15 to deliberate on various proposed reforms to the existing insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), including new concepts such as group insolvency. Besides group insolvency, indications are that the ILC will also discuss a new mechanism for resolution of stressed finance companies An ILC sub-committee has already submitted recommendations for resolution of stressed finance companies. Currently, IBC does not apply to finance companies.

Also read: Insolvency Law Committee plans to meet on October 15 to discuss new reforms for IBC

Google hardware event: While a lot is expected from the Google hardware event on October 15, the most awaited piece of Google hardware - the Google Pixel 4 - is likely to be launched at the event. Google had teased consumers across the world with a render of a possible triple camera setup and Soli, a motion-sensing radar technology for gesture-based navigation. There is also talk that newer Google Nest devices can be expected at this event.

Read more: What to expect from the Google Pixel 4

US Democratic presidential candidates will debate on October 15 in Westerville, a suburb outside Columbus replete with the college-educated women and young voters, who Democrats see as representing the party’s best prospects of an Ohio comeback, along with minorities. Former VP Joe Biden is expected to take stage along with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, along with nine other candidates in the fourth round of debates by the Democrats.

Football: India would be looking to register their first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Bangladesh in a group E second round match at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. India put up a gritty performance against an attacking Qatar, to hold the reigning Asian champions to a goalless draw and earn their first point of the qualifiers.