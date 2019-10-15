Top five news stories to watch out for on October 15, 2019

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Haryana Assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi is likely to address rallies in Thanesar and Dadri. PM Modi at a rally in Maharashtra attacked the Congress and NCP,saying it was “unfortunate” that they were “politicising” the “unprecedented” decision of scrapping of Article 370.
The government-appointed Insolvency Law Committee (ILC) will meet on October 15 to deliberate on various proposed reforms to the existing insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), including new concepts such as group insolvency. Besides group insolvency, indications are that the ILC will also discuss a new mechanism for resolution of stressed finance companies An ILC sub-committee has already submitted recommendations for resolution of stressed finance companies. Currently, IBC does not apply to finance companies.
Google hardware event: While a lot is expected from the Google hardware event on October 15, the most awaited piece of Google hardware - the Google Pixel 4 - is likely to be launched at the event. Google had teased consumers across the world with a render of a possible triple camera setup and Soli, a motion-sensing radar technology for gesture-based navigation. There is also talk that newer Google Nest devices can be expected at this event.
US Democratic presidential candidates will debate on October 15 in Westerville, a suburb outside Columbus replete with the college-educated women and young voters, who Democrats see as representing the party’s best prospects of an Ohio comeback, along with minorities. Former VP Joe Biden is expected to take stage along with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, along with nine other candidates in the fourth round of debates by the Democrats.
Football: India would be looking to register their first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Bangladesh in a group E second round match at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. India put up a gritty performance against an attacking Qatar, to hold the reigning Asian champions to a goalless draw and earn their first point of the qualifiers.
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
Amid the ongoing consumption slowdown, HUL Hindustan Unilever has managed to hold its head above the water, ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
The yellow metal could weaken over the short term as price breaches a key support
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...