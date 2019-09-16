Top five news stories to watch out for on September 16, 2019

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Air India Assets Holdings (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle of Air India, will issue bonds worth ₹7,000 crore on September 16. AIAHL is in the process of raising ₹22,000 crore to help repay debts of Air India. Banks and mutual funds are expected to participate in this first tranche of the bond offering.
Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi will take charge as acting CEO of the Japanese automaker on September 16. Last week, CEO Hiroto Saikawa announced his departure from the company following the results of an investigation into excess pay that he received after altering the terms of a bonus.
The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea to live-stream the Ayodhya title dispute hearings on September 16. Appearing before the five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, senior advocate Vikas Singh for activist KN Govindacharya said the hearings concerned an issue of social and constitutional gravity.
The Container Corporation of India will begin train services from the Chennai Port to its inland container depot located at Tondiarpet from September 16.The rail freight for moving laden containers between the Chennai Port and the Tondiarpet ICD has been set at ₹2,100 for a twenty-foot equivalent unit and ₹3,300 for a forty-foot equivalent unit.
Zomato is all set to launch its new OTT service with 18 original shows over the course of the next three months, starting from September 16. Some of the new shows include Food and You with Sanjeev Kapoor, Banake Dikha with Sumukhi Suresh and ‘Grandmaster Chef with Sahil Shah’.
