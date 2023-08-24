Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has launched the revamped websites of all the 14 District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPCs) in Kerala, enabling the visitors to quickly access all information about tourism attractions across the state and plan their trip effortlessly.

Launching the new DTPC website packed with information and images at a function here, Riyas said with the advent of social media it is vital to draw on cutting-edge technologies while developing and updating online platforms providing tourism information.

The updated DTPC websites are stacked with a whole lot of information on diverse attractions awaiting the visitors across Kerala. These websites are designed in a highly attractive manner, enabling tourists to effortlessly navigate through them, for choosing the places they want to visit and make use of facilities available in each location, the Minister said.

“In an age when the fast-paced growth of IT has a great influence on people, identifying its possibilities is vital to the growth of Kerala’s Tourism sector. So, updating and upgrading technological platforms like websites using most modern technology is vital for promotion of tourism in the state”, Riyas said.

It is after 20 years that Kerala Tourism has revamped its websites showcasing the distinct features of each of the 14 districts before the world. This also reflects the efforts of the State Tourism Department to adapt itself to the global transformations, the Minister said.

The revamped websites will enable each district’s tourism activities to be coordinated in a better way. Apart from providing details regarding each district’s tourist locales, the website also makes navigation easier for the tourists, he said.

Riyas also urged the Secretaries of 14 DTPCs to add more details on websites regarding events and places of cultural and historical significance, besides highlighting the Keralites’ hospitality and communal harmony to attract more visitors. Also, DTPCs should focus on developing innovative marketing strategies.

Through the revamped websites the people should be given a picture of the trekking and hiking destinations of each district. For this, a special google map that facilitates information regarding trekking and hiking spots can be provided. Also, to attract more foreign tourists, who often plan their trips months ahead, each website should feature the climatic conditions of the respective district in a calendar format, he said.

Kerala Tourism Director P B Nooh noted that the revamping of websites using the most modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made them more accessible and appealing to travellers from around the world.

With the ‘Find on the Map’ facility which links tourism centres in each district with google maps, navigation is made easier for the tourists. And the hyperlink system on the website facilitates online services required for travellers. Through this, tourists can avail the weather details of each tourist centre. The DTPC websites have also been linked with Kerala Tourism’s main website.