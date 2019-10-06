News

Traders body raises objections on ‘obscene’ content of Bigg Boss

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 06, 2019 Published on October 06, 2019

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday urged the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, to take measures to impose a ban on the telecast of the popular reality TV show Big Boss (Season 13) for airing obscene and vulgar content.

In its letter, the traders body stated that the show should be allowed to be telecasted only after certification from the Censor Board that it eliminates elements of vulgarity to the extent that it can be watched by viewers of all age groups. CAIT said, “Our country’s traditional and cultural values are being tarnished in the lust of TRP and profits.”

CAIT’s Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, said: “In the current show, the concept of ‘Bed Friend Forever’ is highly deplorable and is against all moral ethics of the television world. The makers of the show have forgotten that it is the prime time slot on TV when this show is telecast and people of all age groups watch the show.”

Published on October 06, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Harsimrat urges Centre to name Amritsar IIM after Guru Nanak