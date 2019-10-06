Traders body raises objections on ‘obscene’ content of Bigg Boss

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday urged the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, to take measures to impose a ban on the telecast of the popular reality TV show Big Boss (Season 13) for airing obscene and vulgar content.
In its letter, the traders body stated that the show should be allowed to be telecasted only after certification from the Censor Board that it eliminates elements of vulgarity to the extent that it can be watched by viewers of all age groups. CAIT said, “Our country’s traditional and cultural values are being tarnished in the lust of TRP and profits.”
CAIT’s Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, said: “In the current show, the concept of ‘Bed Friend Forever’ is highly deplorable and is against all moral ethics of the television world. The makers of the show have forgotten that it is the prime time slot on TV when this show is telecast and people of all age groups watch the show.”
