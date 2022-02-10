TRS MPs serve privilege notice against PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism on the way the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation bill was passed is snowballing into a political issue in Telangana.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which spearheaded the movement for a separate Telangana, has served a privilege notice today against the Prime Minister for his comments in the Rajya Sabha on how the AP Reorganisation Bill was passed.

“The Prime Minister’s statement in Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Speech is contemptuous, denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning,” K Keshava Rao, the Leader of the TRS Parliamentary Party, has said.

During his speech, Narendra Modi recalled the day the bill was passed in 2014, which paved the way for the creation of Telangana as a new State, and blamed the then Congress Government for passing the bill in a shameful manner, closing the doors of the House.

‘PM’s comment contemptuous’

The TRS leader, while giving a notice of privilege motion to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, termed the Prime Minister’s comments contemptuous.

“Even the decision of the Presiding Officer to close the doors of the House to prevent the spread of disorder or mischief of handful a few members was brought under question,” he said.

“The Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the Presiding Officer and management of the House during the passage of the said bill on February 21, 2014,” he said.

“Needless to say the august House run under the control and guidance of the Presiding Officer according to the book and whose word is always final. Finding fault on either counts is a contempt of the House, raising the issue of its privilege,” he said in the notice.

The notice was also signed by K R Suresh Reddy, J Santosh Kumar and B Lingaiah Yadav.

TRS protests

The Prime Minister’s comments triggered an uproar in Telangana, with the TRS organising State-wide protests against the BJP’s stand on Telangana.

TRS Working President and IT Minister K T Rama Rao demanded an apology from the Prime Minister for his criticism on the passage of the bill.

“Utterly disgraceful of you Mr Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle and sacrifices of the people of Telangana. I strongly condemn the absurd comments of Prime Minister and demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana,” he said.

The State BJP leaders, however, defended its stand on Telangana. “The BJP stood by Telangana, unabated, since the inception of its separate statehood dream,” BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said.