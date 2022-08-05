hamburger

TRS to back Margaret Alva in V-P poll

Our Bureau | Hyderabad | Updated on: Aug 05, 2022
Margaret Alva | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has announced its support to Margaret Alva in the upcoming election for the post of Vice-President of India.

“All our 16 MPs will vote for Margaret Alva, the Opposition’s candidate for the Vice-President election, “ TRS Parliamentary Party leader Keshava Rao said in a statement here on Friday.

Telangana
state politics
