Truecaller sees no rival in TRAI caller ID

Truecaller, a caller identifier app, on Tuesday denied TRAI’s proposed KYC-based caller name display mechanism would be a competition to the company.

Truecaller CEO and co-founder Alan Mamedi said, "Based on the information available at present, we do not see that this would be a competitive service comparable to the full range of services and functionality that Truecaller offers to our more than 310 million monthly active users."

“With its technology and data, Truecaller solves many more issues than a basic number identification service,” Mamedi added.

According to a PTI report, the statement by Truecaller’s CEO assumes significance as sector regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will step up consultation on framing a mechanism for the caller’s KYC-based name to flash on phone screens when someone calls.

Industry analysts, according to PTI, believe that a KYC-based caller identification mechanism would protect users against spam calls and fraud. However, they assume that the move would impact apps like Truecaller, which count India as a significant market.

Truecaller’s CEO said the company saw both private and state-driven players trying to enter the industry in the last 13 years. The company said it supported attempts to make communications safer and secure. It further noted that the development and implementation of the service would take many years, and requires a successful collaboration with all major telecom operators.

Earlier, Truecaller’s spokesperson said, “We appreciate this move by TRAI and would like to reiterate that we remain supportive of this and any future initiatives.”