TVS Electronics reports a PAT of ₹4 crore in Q122

TVS Electronics reported a net profit of ₹4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 against a net loss of ₹53 lakh for the same period last year. Revenue was up by nearly 59 per cent to ₹86 crore (₹54 crore).
Of the total revenue, products and solutions contributed ₹62 crore (₹39 crore) and customer support services contributed ₹25 crore (₹15 crore).
For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company reported a net profit of ₹21 crore on revenue of ₹308 crore, according to a statement by the company to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Published on
August 13, 2022
