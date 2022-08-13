hamburger

News

TVS Electronics reports a PAT of ₹4 crore in Q122

Our Bureau | Updated on: Aug 13, 2022

For FY21, the company reported a net profit of ₹21 crore on revenue of ₹308 crore

TVS Electronics reported a net profit of ₹4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 against a net loss of ₹53 lakh for the same period last year. Revenue was up by nearly 59 per cent to ₹86 crore (₹54 crore).

Of the total revenue, products and solutions contributed ₹62 crore (₹39 crore) and customer support services contributed ₹25 crore (₹15 crore).

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company reported a net profit of ₹21 crore on revenue of ₹308 crore, according to a statement by the company to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Published on August 13, 2022
Quarterly Results
TVS Electronics Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you