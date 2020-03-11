Uber to suspend accounts of riders and drivers suffering from or exposed to COVID-19

Uber, an American multinational ride-hailing company, is considering suspending the accounts of riders and drivers suffering from the novel coronavirus or have been “exposed” to it, a media report said.

A CNN report quoting a statement from the ride-hailing company said: “We have a team available 24/7 to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic. Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19.”

The statement added that the company is also consulting with an epidemiologist to make sure their efforts were grounded in medical advice.

Precautions to be taken by Uber

Uber assured that it would financially assist or reimburse drivers or delivery persons diagnosed with the virus or who have been asked to self-isolate for up to 14 days by a public health authority, while their account is on hold. It said it has already offered assistance to drivers infected with COVID-19 in some areas and is "working to quickly implement this worldwide."

Uber added that it will provide disinfectants to drivers so as to prevent the further spread of the infection, the CNN report added.

Uber Eats, the online food ordering and delivery platform launched by Uber in 2014, will allow its customers to ask their delivery staff to leave food packages at the door so as to avoid physical contact.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has crossed 100,000, while the death toll has risen beyond 4,000.