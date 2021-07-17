UGC issues guidelines on academic calendar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines regarding examinations and the academic calendar for higher education institutions such as universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be universities.

“Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and State Boards. It is expected that all the School Boards will declare their results for the class/grade-XII examinations by July 31, 2021. Admissions to the first year courses/programmes for the session 2021-2022 shall be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be October 31, 2021. The relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021,” said the guidelines.

Classes and academic activities

If there is a delay in declaration of result of the qualifying examinations, higher education institutions may plan and start the academic session by October 18, 2021. The classes can be offline, online or blended.

The institutions may plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during the period October 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022, following necessary protocols, guidelines, directions and advisories issued by the Central/State governments and competent authorities from time to time, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the guidelines added.

“A full refund of fees should be made on account of all cancellations of admissions/migrations of students up to October 31, 2021 for the academic session 2021- 2022 as a special case. It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded (i.e. there should be zero cancellation charges) on account of cancellations/migrations up to October 31, 2021,” said the guidelines.