UGC issues guidelines on academic calendar

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines regarding examinations and the academic calendar for higher education institutions such as universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be universities.
“Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and State Boards. It is expected that all the School Boards will declare their results for the class/grade-XII examinations by July 31, 2021. Admissions to the first year courses/programmes for the session 2021-2022 shall be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. The last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be October 31, 2021. The relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021,” said the guidelines.
If there is a delay in declaration of result of the qualifying examinations, higher education institutions may plan and start the academic session by October 18, 2021. The classes can be offline, online or blended.
The institutions may plan for classes, breaks, conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during the period October 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022, following necessary protocols, guidelines, directions and advisories issued by the Central/State governments and competent authorities from time to time, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the guidelines added.
“A full refund of fees should be made on account of all cancellations of admissions/migrations of students up to October 31, 2021 for the academic session 2021- 2022 as a special case. It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded (i.e. there should be zero cancellation charges) on account of cancellations/migrations up to October 31, 2021,” said the guidelines.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...