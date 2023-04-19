Our Bureau

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the National Quantum Mission with an allocation of ₹6,003.65 crore. The mission puts India among the top six leading nations that have begun research and development in quantum technologies.

The six other nations which are currently carrying out research and development in the segment include the US, Canada, China, Austria, Finland and Scotland.

According to Jintendra Singh, Minister of State (independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, the National Quantum Mission is planned for an eight-year period, 2023 – 2031, and will mainly work towards strengthening India’s research and development in the quantum arena alongside indigenously building quantum-based (physical qubit) computers.

These qubit computers are far more powerful to perform the most complex problems in highly secure manner.

“The National Quantum Mission will help India take a quantum leap in this area, particularly in the field of research. It will have wide-scale applications ranging from healthcare and diagnostics, defence, energy and data security,” he said while addressing media persons.

“All the other six countries are yet to develop applications for quantum computing and India is the latest addition to that list,” Singh added.

While traditional computing is wave based, quantum computing is atom based, faster and more secure.

Scope of mission

The mission will look at development of satellite-based secure communications between a ground station and a receiver located with 3,000 km during the first three years.

For satellite-based communication within Indian cities, the National Quantum Mission will lay communication lines using Quantum Key Distribution for over 2,000 km. For long distances quantum communication, especially with other countries, tests will be conducted in the coming years.

The mission will focus on developing quantum computers (qubit) with physical qubit capacities ranging between 50 and 1,000 qubits developed over the next eight years, Singh said.

Computers up to 50 physical qubits will be developed over three years, 50 – 100 physical qubits in five years and computers up to 1,000 physical qubits in eight years.

“There are some ambitious targets that we have set ourselves,” the Minister said.

The National Quantum Mission will develop four broad themes — Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing and Metrology and Quantum Material and Devices. Thematic. A hub for each will be established at research institutes and R&D centres who are already working in this field of research.

According to Singh, there are some 20-odd institutes that are carrying out research on quantum computing, apart from some private players, and on a long-term perspective some of these institutes can be included under the National Quantum Mission, if need be.

Singh’s Department of Science and Technology will lead the quantum mission, there will supported by four to five other departments.

Changes to Cinematograph Act

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet also approved the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 that include provisions to curb transmission of pirated film content on the internet.

According to Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, the Bill will be introduced in the upcoming session of Parliament. It will have provisions to classify films on the basis of age group, instead of the current practice of ‘U (unrestricted public exhibition)‘, ‘A’ (adult audiences), and ‘UA’ (subjected to parental guidance).

Amendments will bring about uniformity in categorisation of films and content across platforms.

“A wide range of consultations were carried out and I think, the Bill will satisfy everyone,” Thakur told media personnel.

Simplification of the certification process is also being looked at.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit