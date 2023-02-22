Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, on Wednesday, tabled the "development-oriented" Budget 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly with a focus on infrastructure.

Targeting youths, the budget made provision of ₹1,050 crore under the "Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana", ₹4,032 crore for destitute widows, and ₹600 crore for the "Samuhik Vivah" scheme for the marriage of girls of all classes.

The Finance Minister proposed ₹150 crore for the marriage grant scheme for daughters of poor people belonging to other backward classes.

For providing tablets and smartphones to eligible students under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, a provision of ₹3,600 crore has been made in the Budget for FY24.

Also read: Budget 2023: Education budget rises by 13%, record allocation of ₹1.12 lakh crore

Allocation for infrastructure

On the infrastructure front, the Finance Minister proposed a provision of over ₹21,159 crore for the construction of roads and bridges and ₹6,209 crore for their maintenance.

Khanna said ₹3,473 crore is proposed for the work of bridges and roads for agricultural marketing facilities and ₹1,525 crore for roads in rural areas.

While ₹1,700 crore is proposed for the construction of railway overhead bridges and ₹1,850 crore for other bridges, the budget proposed ₹2,588 crore for widening/strengthening and new works of State highways.

Also read: Budget 2023: Infrastructure development capex hiked by 33% to ₹10-lakh cr for 2023-24, says FM

A provision of ₹2,538 crore is proposed for widening/strengthening and new works of major/other district roads, Khanna said.

With religious tourism in mind, the budget proposed ₹1,000 crore for the development of 'Dharmarth Marg' (roads to religious places).

The budget also proposed ₹3,000 crore for maintenance of roads and ₹2,500 crore for construction from the State Road Fund, Khanna said.

Other budget allocations

The Finance Minister has set an investment target of ₹10 lakh crore and the creation of 20 thousand jobs in the next 5 years under the new Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022.

Also read: Budget 2023: Overseas tour package, buying of stocks abroad to be costly

A budget provision of ₹7,248 crore was also proposed for the old age/farmer pension scheme, while ₹1,120 crore was set aside for Divyang Pension Yojana.

A provision of ₹12,631 crore has been proposed for various programmes under the National Rural Health Mission, he added.

The Finance Minister earlier told reporters that it would be the biggest budget in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, the State Government presented an annual budget of ₹6.15 lakh crore for 2022-23. A supplementary budget for ₹33,769.55 crore was presented in December 2022, taking the total size of the budget to about ₹6.50 lakh crore.