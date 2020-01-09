UPCL builds community hall

The Adani-owned Udupi Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) has supported the construction of a community hall under Padubidri gram panchayat in Udupi district. A press release said the project was taken up at a cost of ₹35 lakh under its CSR initiative. Kishore Alva, president of Adani UPCL, said that the group had declared special CSR grant of ₹3 crore to Padubidri gram panchayat.