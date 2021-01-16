Urgent need to establish neuropathological links in Covid-19 via autopsies & pathology studies: Experts

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), one of the apex trade associations of India, organised another edition of the ‘Illness to Wellness’ series themed ‘Wellness of brain and nervous system’.
The online event witnessed the participation of an expert panel of neurologists who held an informative dialogue on challenges faced by patients suffering from a weak nervous system.
The panelists stressed the importance of a healthy brain and central nervous system that can minimise the chances of neurological disorders triggered by Covid-19.
Sharing his views, Prof (Dr) Rajinder K. Dhamija, Head of Neurology Department, Lady Hardinge Medical College said, “As the pandemic rages, there is an urgent need to establish neuropathological links in Covid-19 via autopsies and pathology studies. Knowledge of virus structure and virus-host interaction mechanisms will aid in providing a framework for therapeutic interventions.”
He added, “Neurological manifestations in Covid-19 are undeniable and represent an amalgamation of a hyperfunctioning immunological system, procoagulant state and direct virus-induced apoptosis, a combination that may require a multi-pronged approach for therapeutic success.” “Neurological disorders have become major public health concerns globally including India, with increasing prevalence due to escalating longevity and perpetually changing lifestyles,” Dr Dhamija noted.
He noted that brain diseases, along with mental disorders and substance abuse, cause more morbidity and mortality than cancers and heart diseases combined.
Elaborating on the root cause of headaches, Dr Sumit Singh, Chief, Neurology, Artemis Hospitals said, “Migraine, tension-type headache, trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias are the common primary headaches. Headache may be secondary to trauma, substance abuse/ withdrawal, infection, a vascular disorder, etc. If the headache is new in onset, precipitated by exertion, cough, worse than or different in nature than the previous headache, associated with fever, fits, or appears in the elderly for the first time; they should be taken seriously, and immediate medical attention should be sought.”
“Radiological investigations like MRI usually helps to rule out any underlying structural disease. The majority of the headaches can be treated with appropriate and timely medication,” he added.
Wrapping the event, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, concluded that an active physical life, which may include walking, jogging, cycling, resistance training along with mental well-being through yoga, meditation, and counseling, make people better equipped to take on many of the health challenges be it neurological disorders or Covid-19.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Given the events in Washington DC on January 6, this week’s quiz is all about buildings that house or housed ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...