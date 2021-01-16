Urgent need to establish neuropathological links in Covid-19 via autopsies & pathology studies: Experts

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), one of the apex trade associations of India, organised another edition of the ‘Illness to Wellness’ series themed ‘Wellness of brain and nervous system’.

The online event witnessed the participation of an expert panel of neurologists who held an informative dialogue on challenges faced by patients suffering from a weak nervous system.

The panelists stressed the importance of a healthy brain and central nervous system that can minimise the chances of neurological disorders triggered by Covid-19.

Sharing his views, Prof (Dr) Rajinder K. Dhamija, Head of Neurology Department, Lady Hardinge Medical College said, “As the pandemic rages, there is an urgent need to establish neuropathological links in Covid-19 via autopsies and pathology studies. Knowledge of virus structure and virus-host interaction mechanisms will aid in providing a framework for therapeutic interventions.”

He added, “Neurological manifestations in Covid-19 are undeniable and represent an amalgamation of a hyperfunctioning immunological system, procoagulant state and direct virus-induced apoptosis, a combination that may require a multi-pronged approach for therapeutic success.” “Neurological disorders have become major public health concerns globally including India, with increasing prevalence due to escalating longevity and perpetually changing lifestyles,” Dr Dhamija noted.

He noted that brain diseases, along with mental disorders and substance abuse, cause more morbidity and mortality than cancers and heart diseases combined.

Elaborating on the root cause of headaches, Dr Sumit Singh, Chief, Neurology, Artemis Hospitals said, “Migraine, tension-type headache, trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias are the common primary headaches. Headache may be secondary to trauma, substance abuse/ withdrawal, infection, a vascular disorder, etc. If the headache is new in onset, precipitated by exertion, cough, worse than or different in nature than the previous headache, associated with fever, fits, or appears in the elderly for the first time; they should be taken seriously, and immediate medical attention should be sought.”

“Radiological investigations like MRI usually helps to rule out any underlying structural disease. The majority of the headaches can be treated with appropriate and timely medication,” he added.

Wrapping the event, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, concluded that an active physical life, which may include walking, jogging, cycling, resistance training along with mental well-being through yoga, meditation, and counseling, make people better equipped to take on many of the health challenges be it neurological disorders or Covid-19.