US Consulate in Hyderabad cancels visa services from May 3

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 27, 2021

All Amerian Citizen Services appointment are cancelled from April 27

The US Consulate General in Hyderabad has cancelled all routine visa services at its centre from May 3.

“Considering the current Covid-19 conditions, all routine visa services at the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad are cancelled from May 3 until further notice,” the Consulate General has said in a tweet on Tuesday.

This would include all routine non-immigrant visa interview appointments and interview waiver appointments.

All routine American Citizen Services appointments are cancelled from April 27 until further notice.

“Emergency American Citizen Services and visa appointments will continue to the extent that local conditions allow,” the Consulate General said.

“We will make every attempt to honor scheduled emergency appointments during this time,” the tweet said.

Published on April 27, 2021

