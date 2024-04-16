US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has put off his India visit scheduled this week due to the escalation of the crisis in the Middle East, according to the US government.

Sullivan was expected to be in New Delhi for a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval to participate in the annual review of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

“Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week. NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the iCET annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India,” according to a US Embassy spokesperson.

US President Joe Biden, too, looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders, the spokesperson further said. “... the President looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders and continuing our efforts with India to deliver results for the American and Indian people, as well as our partners, in support of our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Sullivan was earlier expected to visit India in February this year, but it had to be called off as he had other commitments. The Quad meeting, too, was initially tentatively planned for January 2024 in New Delhi. As India had invited Biden for the country’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26, it was being hoped that the Quad Summit could be held a day later. However, since Biden could not accept the invitation due to his other commitments, the Quad Summit, too, was postponed.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel on Saturday in an unprecedented attack in retaliation against an alleged Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Damascus two weeks ago.