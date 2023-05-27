The US has announced its intention to focus on student visas over the next three months, facilitating students’ participation in academic sessions beginning in September.

“In June, July and August, there will be more visa appointments. We will be able to make sure that you have access to visas. In Hyderabad, we will double the number of officers to process the visas,” US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the US next month, and the US President visiting India for the G-20 summit in September later this year, the remainder of this year is going to be eventful. According to the US Ambassador, discussions between the two leaders would be around four Ps—peace, prosperity, planet and people.

The ambassador said that the entire planet is counting on the friendship between India and the US and the deepening ties between the two countries.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said the US is India’s largest trading partner.

“The annual bilateral trade was just $2 billion. Defence’s share was zero. Today, the US is India’s largest trading partner with a bilateral trade volume of $191 billion last year. There are 2,000,000 students,” he said.

Hyderabad visit

The ambassador earlier visited Chowmahallah Palace, the Indian School of Business and a transgender clinic, which is backed by the USAID. He also visited T-Hub, the world’s largest start-up incubator.

“Hyderabad has captured my imagination. If you want to see the future, it’s right here. It is a city that belonged to everyone,” he said.

The US ambassador quoted a stanza penned by famous Telugu poet Sri Sri, which exhorts people to march ahead to achieve a brand new world.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit