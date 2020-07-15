Vanguard to partner with Infosys to grow defined contribution business

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Vanguard, one of the largest investment companies in the world, on Tuesday said it will partner with Infosys as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance and evolve its full-service defined contribution (DC) business.
This strategic partnership will deliver a technology-driven approach to plan administration and fundamentally reshape the corporate retirement plan experience for its sponsors and participants. Vanguard is the largest DC asset manager in the US and has been recognised by trade organisations and research firms for its retirement services and thought leadership, a statement from Infosys said.
Infosys will assume day-to-day operations supporting Vanguard’s DC record-keeping business, including software platforms, administration, and associated processes. Approximately 1,300 Vanguard roles currently supporting the full-service record-keeping client administration, operations, and technology functions will transition to Infosys. All Vanguard employees currently performing these roles will be offered comparable positions at Infosys in close proximity to Vanguard’s offices in Malvern, PA, Charlotte, NC, and Scottsdale, AZ. Transitioning employees will receive the same salary, comparable benefits for a transition period of 12 months, plus meaningful incentive opportunities.
“For decades, Vanguard has propelled best practices and innovation within our DC business and across the industry to steward the financial futures of millions of Americans saving for retirement,” said Martha King, Managing Director of Vanguard Institutional Investor Group.
“Our partnership with Infosys will embolden these efforts, enabling a ground-breaking approach to plan administration. Coupled with Vanguard’s increasing investment in advice capabilities and client experience, we will set a new bar for personalisation, ease, and efficiency for sponsors and participants alike.”
Additionally, Vanguard will oversee all aspects of its investment management and guidance for both sponsors and participants, including the ongoing development of its accessible, holistic, and personal advice services. Participant phone calls will be serviced by both Vanguard and Infosys. Together with Infosys, Vanguard will provide a cloud-based record-keeping platform, enabling greater insights and unprecedented personalisation to help deliver better outcomes for nearly 50 lakh participants and 1,500 sponsors. Planned enhancements for sponsors include AI-enabled analytics capabilities, improved visibility of participant behaviour, and ubiquitous operational support.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
₹1059 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1046103010751089 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider selling the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...